Doctor Who production designer Michael Pickwoad dies at 73

Former Doctor Who production designer Michael Pickwoad has died at the age of 73. Pickwoad began working on the British time travel show in 2010 and oversaw the look of the series for 71 episodes in all while the titular character was portrayed first by Matt Smith and then Peter Capaldi. Pickwoad’s other credits included the 1987 cult film Withnail & I, the 2006 TV movie Longford (for which he received a BAFTA nomination), the 2008 miniseries Lost in Austen, and the Doctor Who spin-off show, Class. His death was confirmed by a spokesperson for his agent.

Several of Pickwoad’s collaborators on Doctor Who have paid tribute to the production designer.

“So sorry to hear this,” author Neil Gaiman wrote on Twitter. “I loved what Michael Pickwoad did with production design in the Doctor’s Wife, and enjoyed our conversations so much.”

“I have just heard about the passing of ‘Doctor Who’ production designer Michael Pickwoad,” wrote actor Matt Lucas, who played the character of Nardole on the show. “He was a kind, humble and brilliant man who made an immense contribution to the show. A huge loss.”

“Terribly shocked and saddened to hear of the untimely passing of the great Michael Pickwoad,” wrote actor-writer Mark Gatiss. “A gentle, hugely talented man with a wonderful eye for the truly bizarre. RIP”

“Heartbroken to hear of Michael Pickwoad’s passing,” wrote director Rachel Talalay. “Few have taught me as much about so many eclectic things. Location recce’ing with him was an education in life. And his tardis – a very happy place for me and many visitors. I toured w/a few. RIP. #DoctorWho icon.”

