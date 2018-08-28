type TV Show Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14 seasons 2 performer Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor broadcaster TV Land Genre Comedy, Romance

Will Liza really leave Millennial (and also being a millennial) behind for good?

With only one episode left in the transformative fifth season of Younger, things are looking a little more age-appropriate for Liza (Sutton Foster). In a exclusive clip from the season finale, our favorite age-defying book editor is contemplating a new role at a rival publishing house. Too bad about the name, though…

In last week’s episode, Liza considered moving to Cheryl Sussman’s (Martha Plimpton) company; a move that would not only allow her to be with Charles openly, but would also mean she could stop putting Kelsey’s (Hilary Duff) career with Millennial in jeopardy with her age lie. But will she follow through and leave behind the company that gave her a new lease on life? From the above clip it sure looks like she’s tempted. If only the new imprint she’s set to head wasn’t called “Chirp(Y).”

Watch the clip above and tune into the season finale tonight at 10p.m. ET on TVLand to see what Liza decides. Check back here after the episode for Hilary Duff and executive producer Darren Star’s thoughts on the season as a whole and where Liza and Charles go from here.