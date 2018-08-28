Well this is probably gonna be a real awkward family reunion.

American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed on his Instagram that Evan Peters will be reprising his Murder House character of high school shooter and ghost Tate on American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

While dressed up like Rubber Man, Tate also raped Vivien (Connie Britton) who then gave birth to a child, Michael (Cody Fern), believed to be the Antichrist. Needless to say, this could get super tense.

Everett Collection

Britton, Dylan McDermott, and Taissa Farmiga are all returning as the Harmon family who ended up dying and living in the house with Tate and the other ghosts.

Peters is reportedly playing another character who is the grandson to Joan Collins’ character but it’s unknown if he’s also portraying Coven‘s Frankenstein frat boy Kyle.

AHS: Apocalypse airs Sept. 12 on FX.