The Crown reveals first photo of Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip

Netflix’s new Prince Philip is here.

Below is the first photo of Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh in The Crown season 3:

The actor is taking over for Matt Smith, who had the role for the show’s first two seasons.

Menzies is TV’s prince of historical-style epic dramas, having played Brutus on HBO’s Rome, Edmure Tully on HBO’s Game of Thrones, Black Jack Randall on Starz’ Outlander and Capt. James Fitzjames on AMC’s The Terror.

The release follows photo drops for several other key recasts for The Crown‘s upcoming season, which is expected to chronicle the British royal family from 1964 to 1976.

New images were released last month of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II (taking over for Clarie Foy), Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret (taking over the role from Vanessa Kirby) and Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones (taking over for Matthew Goode).

The new photos come on the heels of The Crown‘s 13 Emmy nominations for its second season, including ones for best drama, lead actress in a drama for Foy, and supporting nods for Smith and Kirby.

Season 3 of The Crown is expected to premiere in 2019.