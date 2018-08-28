American Horror Story: Apocalypse photo resurrects Emma Roberts at Murder House

Surprise, b–! Bet you thought you’d seen the last of this witch. Emma Roberts is back as her Coven character Madison in a new photo from the set of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, which marks the highly anticipated crossover between the Supreme-ly witchy third season and the Murder House story.

The bigger surprise isn’t that Madison has returned from the grave (again) — because we already knew that — but where she’s standing.

Michele K. Short/FX

“I bring you Madison Montgomery on #ahs8 🖤 Does the b– survive the #apocalypse ?” Roberts wrote in a post on Instagram.

When last we saw the telekinetic pyromaniac, she was getting strangled to death by Evan Peters’ Kyle after she refused to bring his girlfriend Zoe (Taissa Farmiga) back from the dead during the Seven Wonders. Zoe was brought back anyway, and the ghost of the creepy butler (Denis O’Hare) added Madison’s corpse to his doll collection.

As the first definitive photographic evidence of a Coven character standing on Murder House grounds, the new image sees Madison holding a feather duster and standing on the bones of those buried under the now-demolished gazebo — the one Ben Harmon (Dylan McDermott) built to help hide the evidence of a certain newly dead body.

Re-binging the Murder House season on Netflix confirms it’s the same location.

FX

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will bring back the Coven witches and the ghosts of the Harmon family for a continuation involving Michael Langdon (Cory Fern), the demonic offspring conceived when ghost Tate (Peters) raped Vivien (Connie Britton). He’s all grown up and, as the title of the season suggests, that brings some ominous implications.

And, yes, Tate is back, too. According to co-creator Ryan Murphy in a post on social media, he’s “happy to be home.”

The promotional campaign from FX continues with another teaser video, this one featuring both infant and end-times imagery.

Sarah Paulson, who’s directing an episode of Apocalypse, will portray three characters — Cordelia Goode (from Coven), medium Billie Dean Howard (from Murder House), and a new character named Venable. Farmiga is also pulling double-duty as Violet Harmon and Coven witch Zoe.

Last but not least is Jessica Lange, who’s coming back into the American Horror Story fold as Constance Langdon, last spotted caring for baby Michael Langdon after the death of the Harmons.

Apocalypse will debut on FX this Sep. 12.