Abby Huntsman officially joins The View as cohost

type TV Show Genre Talk Show run date 08/11/97 performer Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain broadcaster ABC

The View is adding a new cohost for its upcoming 22nd season. ABC’s daytime talk show announced Tuesday that Abby Huntsman will be joining the roundtable of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain starting next week. Huntsman will replace Sara Haines, who is leaving after the Sept. 3 show to cohost GMA Day with Michael Strahan.

Huntsman’s journalism career began at ABC, but she mostly recently worked for Fox News, where she was an anchor and host for Fox & Friends Weekend. She has appeared as a guest on The View in the past, and reports surfaced earlier this month that she would be boarding the show following her Fox News departure.

“I couldn’t be more be excited to return to my professional roots at ABC News,” Huntsman said in a statement. “I look forward to adding my own point of view to the most interesting and successful talk show on television today. Joining the women at The View really is a dream come true!”

Huntsman is the second conservative commentator to join The View in the past year, following McCain’s addition last September. Like McCain, Huntsman is the daughter of a prominent Republican politician. Her father, Jon Huntsman, was governor of Utah from 2005 to 2009 and a candidate for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination; he now serves as the U.S. ambassador to Russia.

Huntsman’s first show will be Sept. 4, kicking off the show’s 22nd season (and the 20th for Behar). Guests for her first week include Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, former Secretary of State John Kerry, and Wendy Williams.