This Is Us promotes Lyric Ross — a.k.a. Deja — to full-time cast member

Dan Snierson
August 27, 2018 at 12:00 PM EDT

This Is Us

type
TV Show
run date
09/20/16
performer
Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown
Producer
Dan Fogelman
broadcaster
NBC
seasons
3
Genre
Drama

She may have mangled a Mercedes, but Deja will be sticking around This Is Us for a while.

NBC’s hit family drama has promoted Lyric Ross — who plays the troubled foster child that Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) have taken in — from recurring guest star to series regular, the network announced Monday.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Ross joined the show last year, appearing in half of season 2’s episodes. The season 2 finale saw Deja take a baseball bat to Randall’s expensive car at the wedding of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan), as she lashed out after being abandoned by her biological mother.

Last season, the then-14-year-old Ross impressed her costars in short order. “She’s so nuanced,” Watson told EW.  “I like that she doesn’t try to act it. She really does just speak and feel out a situation and sense a situation. And so it’s this beautiful, nuanced, soft performance that doesn’t feel performative…. She’s just a very special young actress.”

Before This Is Us, Ross guest-starred on Chicago Fire and Sirens, and she’ll appear in the upcoming indie film Canal Street.

The show also recently upped Melanie Liburd, who plays Beth’s cousin, Zoe, to series regular, as she embarks on a romance with Kevin (Justin Hartley) in season 3.

This Is Us returns for season 3 on Sept. 25.

