Sons of Anarchy favorite Ryan Hurst joins The Walking Dead

Derek Lawrence
August 27, 2018 at 03:10 PM EDT

The Walking Dead

type
TV Show
run date
10/31/10
performer
Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus
broadcaster
AMC
seasons
9
Genre
Drama, Horror, Thriller

It looks like Daryl might have some motorcycle competition!

Sons of Anarchy star Ryan Hurst has joined The Walking Dead for the upcoming ninth season, EW has confirmed. Hurst will be a recurring guest star and play Beta, the second in command of the Whisperers, a new group from the comics that is set to be introduced.

The latest casting, which was first reported by The Wrap, continues to round out the Whisperers, who wear suits of walker flesh to go undetected. Fantastic Beasts’ Samantha Morton will play the leader, Alpha, and Ozark’s Cassidy McClincy is onboard as her daughter, Lydia.

Hurst is best known for his run as Sons of Anarchy fan favorite Opie, the tortured best friend of Jax (Charlie Hunnam). The Remember the Titans alum more recently starred on AMC’s Bates Motel and WGN America’s Outsiders.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Oct. 7 for star Andrew Lincoln’s final string of episodes.

