The Haunting of Hill House releases first images, premiere date on Netflix

The Haunting of Hill House

Netflix is making sure you have excellent Halloween viewing this year.

The streaming service has revealed that its new horror series, The Haunting of Hill House, will debut Oct. 12.

A new adaptation of the Shirley Jackson novel, Hill House follows a family both in modern day and in the past as they deal with the ghosts, both literal and figurative, that have come to haunt them. The series was created, directed and executive produced by Mike Flanagan (Gerald’s Game, Oculus).

Hill House‘s cast includes Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser, and Henry Thomas.

Netflix also released a batch of new images from the 10 episode horror series.

