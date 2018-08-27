NCIS: LA: Kensi and Deeks will finally marry this season

To celebrate Fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue that’s out in September, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

It seems like ages since Kensi (Daniela Ruah) proposed to Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) on NCIS: LA. Will a wedding ever happen? Will Densi — their official shipper name — get the happily ever after they so richly deserve?

EW is happy to report exclusively that, yes — wedding bells will finally ring on the CBS drama this season.

Erik Voake/CBS

“We are excited to finally see that happen this year, probably after Christmas,” executive producer R. Scott Gemmill tells EW. “A meme that developed between Kensi and Deeks, where he said she smells like sunshine and gunpowder. Their wedding will be a perfect example of that.”

The last time viewers saw the couple was in the finale, when a rocket hit the car they were riding in with Sam (LL Cool J) and G. Callen (Chris O’Connell) during an off-the-books mission in Mexico. The new season will start with Kensi tending to an unconscious Deeks, who’s not only injured but suffering from a broken heart. In the penultimate episode last season, Kensi broke off the engagement when she couldn’t promise Deeks that she’d leave her job to have their kids. Tear! Take a look:

Ah, but TV love always finds a way! The 10th season premiere of NCIS: LA will air Sept. 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.