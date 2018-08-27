type TV Show run date 02/01/13 performer Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright broadcaster Netflix seasons 5 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-MA Genre Drama

Welcome to Washington, Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear.

On Monday, Netflix released the first images of the two Academy Award-nominees in the upcoming final season of House of Cards.

Lane and Kinnear will star opposite Robin Wright as Annette and Bill Shepherd, wealthy siblings whose family foundations allow them to be a powerful behind-the-scenes force in the political landscape. The Shepherds share both a vision for America’s future and a complicated past with Claire (Wright) and Frank (Kevin Spacey, who will no longer appear after being fired over numerous sexual misconduct claims).

Also joining the cast and appearing in the first look photos is Cody Fern. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story breakout stars as Annette’s ambitious and devoted son, who represents the next generation of DC power players.

The sixth and final season of House of Cards begins streaming Nov. 2 on Netflix.