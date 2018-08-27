House of Cards final season: See the first look at Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear

David Giesbrecht/Netflix
placeholder
Derek Lawrence
August 27, 2018 at 11:25 AM EDT

House of Cards

type
TV Show
run date
02/01/13
performer
Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright
broadcaster
Netflix
seasons
5
Current Status
In Season
tvpgr
TV-MA
Genre
Drama

Welcome to Washington, Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear.

On Monday, Netflix released the first images of the two Academy Award-nominees in the upcoming final season of House of Cards.

Lane and Kinnear will star opposite Robin Wright as Annette and Bill Shepherd, wealthy siblings whose family foundations allow them to be a powerful behind-the-scenes force in the political landscape. The Shepherds share both a vision for America’s future and a complicated past with Claire (Wright) and Frank (Kevin Spacey, who will no longer appear after being fired over numerous sexual misconduct claims).

David Giesbrecht/Netflix
David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Also joining the cast and appearing in the first look photos is Cody Fern. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story breakout stars as Annette’s ambitious and devoted son, who represents the next generation of DC power players.

David Giesbrecht/Netflix

The sixth and final season of House of Cards begins streaming Nov. 2 on Netflix.

