type TV Show creator Pendleton Ward performer Jeremy Shada, John DiMaggio, Hynden Walch broadcaster Cartoon Network seasons 10 Genre Family, Animated

On Monday, Sept. 3, Cartoon Network’s long-running series Adventure Time will air its series finale. The episode, titled “Come Along With Me,” promises to be a massive conclusion for a massive series, the culmination of 10 seasons of candy-colored cosmic fantasy.

To celebrate the final episode, Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and the show’s crew have selected their favorite episodes. And EW is excited to share four exclusive images from next Monday’s finale (airing at 6 p.m. ET/PT):

Fans of Adventure Time should keep an eye out for the upcoming DVD, Adventure Time: The Final Seasons, which collects 53 episodes covering seasons 8, 9, and 10. The DVD arrives Sept. 4, the same day as the release of the Adventure Time Come Along With Me Soundtrack. Featuring songs from the series finale event, the album will be available for digital download and streaming.