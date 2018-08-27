See four new photos from the Adventure Time series finale

Cartoon Network
placeholder
Darren Franich
August 27, 2018 at 02:15 PM EDT

Adventure Time

type
TV Show
creator
Pendleton Ward
performer
Jeremy Shada, John DiMaggio, Hynden Walch
broadcaster
Cartoon Network
seasons
10
Genre
Family, Animated

On Monday, Sept. 3, Cartoon Network’s long-running series Adventure Time will air its series finale. The episode, titled “Come Along With Me,” promises to be a massive conclusion for a massive series, the culmination of 10 seasons of candy-colored cosmic fantasy.

To celebrate the final episode, Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and the show’s crew have selected their favorite episodes. And EW is excited to share four exclusive images from next Monday’s finale (airing at 6 p.m. ET/PT):

Cartoon Network
Cartoon Network
Cartoon Network
Cartoon Network

Fans of Adventure Time should keep an eye out for the upcoming DVD, Adventure Time: The Final Seasons, which collects 53 episodes covering seasons 8, 9, and 10. The DVD arrives Sept. 4, the same day as the release of the Adventure Time Come Along With Me Soundtrack. Featuring songs from the series finale event, the album will be available for digital download and streaming.

