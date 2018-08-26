True Detective season 3 trailer released

type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 2 run date 01/12/14 broadcaster HBO Genre Crime

The first trailer for the long-awaited return of True Detective is here.

Above is the first look at the HBO’s third season of the gritty crime series.

The season stars Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) and “tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.”

Ali plays the lead role of Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas. Stephen Dorff (Blade) plays his partner, Roland West, an Arkansas State Investigator whose career has been influenced by a baffling crime Arkansas. Ray Fisher (Justice League) plays Wayne’s son and Carmen Ejogo (Selma) plays Amelia Reardon, an Arkansas schoolteacher.

The season is written by series creator Nic Pizzolatto, who is also splitting director duties with Jeremy Saulnier and Daniel Sackheim. There’s no premiere date set.