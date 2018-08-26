Sacha Baron Cohen says he and guest O.J. Simpson are 'ladykillers' on Who Is America? finale

Sacha Baron Cohen saved one of his most controversial guests on Who Is America? for last.

On Sunday night’s possible last episode of the Showtime comedy, Cohen, disguised as one of his characters, interviewed none of other than former football star, former actor, and former murder suspect O.J. Simpson.

Simpson, who — like all guests on Who Is America? — was unaware he was being interviewed by the comedian, sat down with a man he believed to be Gio Monaldo, an Italian billionaire playboy, fashion photographer, and television host whom Cohen has inhabited throughout the first season.

Describing Simpson as “an American hero and women’s rights activist,” Monaldo spoke with The Juice in Las Vegas. A woman playing Monaldo’s girlfriend, Christina, pretended not to recognize Simpson as Cohen explained he was a “Buffalo Bill” and starred in the Naked Gun films. It’s only when Monaldo made a stabbing motion that Christina recalled Simpson’s face.

“She knows that, oh Jesus,” Simpson said with a laugh.

After Christina left the room, Simpson told Monaldo that she was “gorgeous.” Monaldo agreed, but said, “Sometimes I want to kill her,” adding that he wanted “to send her on a private helicopter and throw her over the Grand Canyon.”

He then high-fived Simpson, who continued to laugh and playfully told Monaldo to “stop.”

When Monaldo said that he wants to meet Johnnie Cochran, Simpson’s lawyer from the Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman murder trials, Simpson explained that Cochran is dead. “What, you didn’t kill him too, did you?” Monaldo asked.

“Stop,” Simpson teased again, still laughing.

“Me and you, we got something in common,” Cohen said later. “We both, how you say, ‘ladykillers.'”

Simpson waved his hands “no” while laughing, and said, “No, I didn’t kill nobody.”

“Ah, I didn’t either,” Monaldo chuckled.

You can see a portion of the interview teased at the end of the clip below: