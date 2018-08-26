NCIS: LA brings back Gerald McRaney as a retired Navy admiral

To celebrate Fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue that’s out in September, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

Gerald McRaney will drop the white coat on This is Us this fall to become a heavily decorated Naval officer.

The veteran actor best known for playing Dr. Nathan Katowski on NBC’s This is Us will reprise his role as retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride in the season premiere of NCIS: LA.

Kilbride is called to the Los Angeles office following the complications from the off-the-books case in Mexico. If fans will recall from the season 9 finale, the team — G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell), Kensi (Daniela Ruah), Sam (LL Cool J), and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) — were fleeing the cartel when their car was hit by a rocket.

“We decided to end with a bang last season, quite literally, so we start right where we ended,” executive producer R. Scott Gemmill tells EW.

The last time McRaney appeared on the drama was in season 6.

The 10th season premiere of NCIS: LA will air Sept. 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.