Tammy the would-be steak stealer is coming back to Mom.

EW has learned exclusively that Kristen Johnston will reprise her role as Tammy Diffendorf, Bonnie’s (Allison Janney) foster sister who landed in prison because she attempted to rob an Outback Steakhouse.

Johnston will be featured in three episodes this season.

“She’s going to get out of prison and live with Bonnie and Christy [Anna Faris],” explains creator/showrunner Gemma Baker. “It’s going to be really fun.”

Johnston last appeared in the season 4 episode “Crazy Snakes and a Clog to the Head,” which explained how Bonnie first met Tammy in a foster house before she got her kicked out and Tammy’s life went downhill as a result. Tammy hit rock bottom at an Outback restaurant, where she attempted to swipe steaks on a “Cops Eat Free” night. She was arrested by 32 people.

Mom returns at Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.