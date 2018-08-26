The first footage from the final season of Game of Thrones is here (above) — but it’s really, really brief.

HBO revealed a surprise video Sunday night touting the premium cable network’s 2019 lineup. Included in the trailer is footage from both the previous season of GoT and a quick glimpse of the highly anticipated season 8. The new footage buried amid a lot of shots of season 7 — a shot of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) embracing Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). Some are mistaking this for old footage too (their Castle Black reunion), but it’s actually the two reuniting at Winterfell in the final season.

Also in the mix: A first look at True Detective‘s long-awaited season 3 (True Detective put out a separate full trailer for the new season) and Meryl Streep joining Big Little Lies season 2. The footage aired in front of the season finale of Sharp Objects.

One big title absent from the 2019 trailer: A first look at Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen, which shot a pilot and recently received a series greenlight with a premiere planned for next year.

GoT returns for its final six episodes that will air during the first half of 2019. There have been reports over the weekend claiming the show’s return has been “delayed” to mid-2019 making it not eligible for Emmys until 2020. Rest assured, “first half of 2019” means exactly that, and HBO expects the show will air all its episodes in time for the 2019 Emmy eligibility cut off.

Note: The initial version of this story said two shots were new from the footage, it’s since been corrected.