Samantha Bee ‘could not give a single f—’ about her critics after ‘feckless c—’ fallout

Samantha Bee says the fallout from her “feckless c—” remark about President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, “wasn’t a great” or “enjoyable experience.” But when it comes to some of her “loudest” critics on the right, she says they should be more embarrassed of themselves.

The host of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee looked back on that controversial segment TBS aired in May of this year that blasted the first daughter for failing to do anything about Trump’s efforts to separate migrant children from their families at the US border.

“Let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c—t!” Bee had exclaimed in the segment that now, she says, has been pulled from just about every watchable source. “He listens to you! Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f—ing stop it.”

Bee apologized for the remark, which she now tells The Daily Beast in an interview was “very specific” and “not offered as a concession to their demands [on the right], at all.” She said, “It was offered in a very specific manner and I don’t regret putting it out there. I think it was the right thing to do.”

“There is literally nothing that I can do to please loud voices on the right and I don’t expect to try anytime soon,” she continued. “It really wasn’t for them. I don’t really care what they think of me. A lot of the loudest voices that came out to speak about me should be embarrassed by their own conduct these days. I could not give a single f— what they think of me. And why should I? You can’t make a comedy show that pleases everyone, nor should you ever try. You cannot make a decent or good comedy product by assessing everyone’s opinions and going straight down the middle. You have to have a point of view these days.”

Bee called the backlash, which included calls from President Trump for TBS to fire her from Full Frontal, “beyond overblown.” We also can’t forget that ad the GOP put out calling celebrities, including Bee, “unhinged.” Ultimately, her biggest regret is that the controversy “really took away from what I was trying to say with the segment.”

“The segment really effectively disappeared, you can’t find it anymore,” she said. “That’s really a shame, because the subject matter was really important to me. And we circled back to it multiple times after that, but it’s a story that hasn’t gone away yet. I felt like it did a disservice to the [separated] families. Not that we would expect to have a huge impact on them, but I felt that anything that took away from that story, which is so critical and an ongoing story that continues on to this moment, I felt terrible.”

