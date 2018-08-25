Bill Maher calls on 'rich f—s' in Hollywood to donate to Democrats: 'This is the time to step up'

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 02/21/03 Genre Talk Show

Bill Maher recently made a $1 million donation to the Senate Majority PAC in order to help elect more Democrats to the Senate and purge the government of Trump-supporting Republicans. Now, he’s calling on the “rich f—s” in Hollywood to put their money where their mouths are.

“In 2012, I did this but this is different,” Maher, speaking on HBO’s Real Time, recalled of his donation to help re-elect Barack Obama. “That was for my country and I thought it’s very important that the first black president get a second term, and all the money in the country was going to the Republicans.”

“This time,” he added, “it’s a little more personal.”

“I’m worried about this country and really what’s going to happen to it on a very existential level, including my own ass,” he said. “And I got a lot of messages from people yesterday saying ‘good for you,’ and I just want to say for the ones who are rich who said that: Not enough. Not enough to say that me.”

In a discussion on Friday’s episode with Rick Wilson, Saru Jayaraman, and David Corn, Maher joked he was “hurt” when conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said the Real Time host had millions of dollars to spare. “I don’t,” he clarified. But there are other people in Hollywood who do.

“I remember when I first came out here [to California] I was just amazed at how many… whole rich towns we have here,” Maher explained, pointing specifically to how “L.A. has Beverly Hills and Bel Air and Brentwood and Malibu — it just goes on and on.”

“There’s a lot of rich f—s,” he added. With the panelists agreeing the upcoming midterms and the 2020 election are some of the most important elections of modern times, the host declared to “these liberals” in Hollywood, “This is the time to step up.”