Big Brother host Julie Chen reacts to Faysal's shocking move

Each week, Julie Chen will answer a few questions about the latest events in the Big Brother house.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Julie, what is going on here? Faysal nominates someone in his own alliance and then lets him walk out the door. How much of this was game-related in terms of him mistakenly believing Scottie didn’t vote to keep Rockstar, and how much was Faysal just wanting to get rid of another guy who paid a lot of attention to Haleigh?

JULIE CHEN: All of the above. It was kick started by Faysal not believing Scottie — for whatever ridiculous reason — that Scottie didn’t vote out Rockstar and decided to believe Brett over his Scottie. The Haleigh part of it was just the nail in the coffin.

Scottie seemed genuinely remorseful about his attempts to save himself by throwing Haleigh and Sam under the bus. What was his fatal flaw in this game?

His fatal flaw was not protesting enough that he didn’t vote out Rockstar last week. He needed to tell Faysal something like he swears on let’s say his mother’s life — or whoever is the most important person in his life — that he didn’t vote out Rockstar. He just let it slide. Sitting back this week on that one point cost him this game.

Tyler talked about having final 2 deals with almost everyone in the house. Is that smart, or is he going to end up enraging jilted jury members like Paul did last year?

The only difference is I think Tyler’s personality is just so laid back and likable that he might just get away with it! If he makes it to final 2, then it all depends on how he does in his final speech to the jury and how he handles their tough questions. Paul’s problem last year was that he choked during those portions. He showed no remorse, wasn’t charming, was too defensive, and rolled his eyes and made faces while Josh was making his case. It was an unlikable moment for someone who was so likable and truly beloved by his teammates throughout the game.

Finally, as the Chenbot, what did you think of the Zingbot this year and who do you think got the harshest zing?

Three way tie between Brett being called a douche, Faysal being called a moron, and Sam being called crazy. The crazy comment about Sam was only bad because of the reaction of the others hiding, which means they all think it and were scared/embarrassed for her. Plus, Sam’s reaction showed how hurtful it was cause she looked like she was going to cry cause she feels it’s kind of true.

As for Brett, the fact that no one laughed and he looked really embarrassed and hurt made it so hard to watch. Even if you think he’s a douche, it was mean. I felt bad for him. Come to think of it, Faysal’s wasn’t so bad after all. He didn’t seem to care so much about being called a moron. He laughed it off.

