The Harmon family wouldn’t miss the next season of American Horror Story, not even if the world depended on it. Funny enough, it just might.

With news that Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott will return for the Murder House/Coven crossover season, officially subtitled Apocalypse, series co-creator Ryan Murphy shared the first photo of Mr. and Mrs. Ben and Vivien Harmon back in their “forever” house.

Perhaps they’ve quelled their rocky marriage in death.

The two characters have been absent in AHS after their starring roles in season 1, probably due to the fact that their dwelling has a pretty strict supernatural ruleset: what happens in Murder House, stays in Murder House… except on Halloween. So when the Harmons died in Murder House, that’s where their ghosts remained.

Their daughter, Violet Harmon, will also be back for AHS: Apocalypse by way of Taissa Farmiga. We’ll see how the actress swings playing both her Murder House and Coven characters.

There’s another member of the Harmon family that will likely ruffle some feathers and that’s Michael Langdon. Cody Fern from Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s American Crime Story will star as a grown-up version of the illegitimate demon child. Vivien gave birth to Michael after she was raped by ghost Tate (Evan Peters) and the child was last spotted in the care of neighbor Constance. And, yes, Jessica Lange will have a part to play in all of this.

The Coven spell-casters are back, as well, while Sarah Paulson pulls triple duty as Supreme witch Cordelia Goode, medium Billie Dean Howard, and a new character named Venable, who’s seemingly spotted in one of FX’s Apocalypse teasers.

The count down to the end of the world has already begun. Tune in on FX this Sep. 12 to see how AHS: Apocalypse goes down.