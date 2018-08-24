type TV Show run date 10/31/10 performer Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus broadcaster AMC seasons 9 Genre Drama, Horror, Thriller

The Walking Dead is adding another character from the comics into its game-changing ninth season.

As first reported by THR, the AMC zombie hit has cast Ozark and Love, Simon actor Cassady McClincy in the recurring role of Lydia.

In Robert Kirkman’s comics, Lydia is the daughter of Alpha (newcomer to the show Samantha Morton), the leader of a group called The Whisperers, a survivor group that wears suits of human flesh to evade Walker detection. In the comics, Lydia has a romance with Carl (Chandler Riggs), but given the events last season it’s probably safe to assume that’s not going to happen.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images; Image Comics

The Walking Dead is undergoing a major time jump next season under new showrunner Angela Kang and also will see the departure of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) — for more on that, read our interview with Kang about how the show will handle his departure.

The show returns Oct. 7 to AMC.