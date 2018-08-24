Walking Dead casts comic book character for season 9

placeholder
James Hibberd
August 24, 2018 at 05:50 PM EDT

The Walking Dead

type
TV Show
run date
10/31/10
performer
Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus
broadcaster
AMC
seasons
9
Genre
Drama, Horror, Thriller

The Walking Dead is adding another character from the comics into its game-changing ninth season.

As first reported by THR, the AMC zombie hit has cast Ozark and Love, Simon actor Cassady McClincy in the recurring role of Lydia.

In Robert Kirkman’s comics, Lydia is the daughter of Alpha (newcomer to the show Samantha Morton), the leader of a group called The Whisperers, a survivor group that wears suits of human flesh to evade Walker detection. In the comics, Lydia has a romance with Carl (Chandler Riggs), but given the events last season it’s probably safe to assume that’s not going to happen.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images; Image Comics

The Walking Dead is undergoing a major time jump next season under new showrunner Angela Kang and also will see the departure of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) — for more on that, read our interview with Kang about how the show will handle his departure.

The show returns Oct. 7 to AMC.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now