The Good Place is Killing it in season 3.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste — who stars on BBC America thriller Killing Eve as Eve’s assistant Elena — will appear on NBC’s critically acclaimed afterlife comedy in a recurring guest role, EW has learned exclusively.

Howell, who will make her first appearance in the season 3 premiere, will play Simone, who enters the story through Chidi (William Jackson Harper). Like Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), and Jason (Manny Jacinto), Chidi has been given a second shot at gaining entrance into eternal paradise by being placed back on Earth, and he’s currently a professor in Australia. Simone also works at the university, as a neuroscientist, and Chidi seeks her help to “figure out if there’s something wrong with his brain,” creator Mike Schur tells EW.

Though both characters are formidable intellectuals, the similarities seem to end there. “He’s in a discipline where people mull over the divine secrets of the universe and try to tease out incredibly indistinct meaning from various pure thoughts, and she is a person who scans things with machines, determines results, and draws conclusions,” he adds. “She has science and math on her side. She is a very different kind of academic from Chidi.”

You’ve seen Howell-Baptiste pretty much everywhere recently, including HBO’s Barry and Netflix‘s Love. She also stars in Paul Feig’s Freeform workplace comedy pilot Girls Code.

Also on The Good Place‘s season 3 guest roster is Mike O’Malley, who plays “the Doorman,” who guards the door connecting the afterlife to Earth. Season 3 has already wrapped production, and the season premiere will hit the air on Sept. 27.