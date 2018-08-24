The Bold and the Beautiful recruits former Dr. Quinn hottie to play a judge

The Bold and the Beautiful has found the actor who will mediate the acrimonious custody battle between Dollar Bill Spencer and Katie Logan.

Veteran actor Joe Lando (Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman) will recur as judge Craig McMullen, who presides over the court battle between the characters played by Don Diamont and Heather Tom. Complicating matters how Katie (Tom) has begun a new relationship with Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) who convinced her to sue Bill for custody. Since Thorne’s own wife and daughter died on the show, he’s looking for a new family.

Vivien Killilea/WireImage

Lando is best known for playing mountain man Byron Sully, Jane Seymour’s husband, on Dr. Quinn from 1993-1998. He’s also a soap vet, having played Jake on One Life to Live and Macauley West on Guiding Light.

His first episode will air Sept. 20.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.