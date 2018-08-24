Shameless adds Katey Sagal and Courteney Cox for season 9

placeholder
Derek Lawrence
August 24, 2018 at 02:15 PM EDT

Shameless

type
TV Show
run date
01/09/11
performer
William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum
broadcaster
Showtime
seasons
8
Current Status
In Season
tvpgr
TV-MA
Genre
Comedy, Drama

The Gallagher men have their eyes on some famous TV women.

Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal and Friends alum Courteney Cox are set to guest star on the upcoming ninth season of Shameless, EW has confirmed.

Sagal, who won a Golden Globe for her run as Gemma Teller on the FX biker drama, will recur on the Showtime series as Ingrid, a crazed pysch patient who catches Frank’s (William H. Macy) eye (the man has a type!). Meanwhile, Cox, making her most noteworthy TV appearance since Cougar Town wrapped in 2015, will guest star as a famous actress who hires fellow recovering alcoholic Lip (Jeremy Allen White) to be her sober companion during her time in Chicago.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Shameless — Showtime’s highest-rated series — returns Sept. 9 for the first part of the super-sized ninth season, which will be split in half and include their landmark 100th episode.

Variety first reported the casting news.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now