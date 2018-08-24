Shameless adds Katey Sagal and Courteney Cox for season 9

type TV Show run date 01/09/11 performer William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum broadcaster Showtime seasons 8 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-MA Genre Comedy, Drama

The Gallagher men have their eyes on some famous TV women.

Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal and Friends alum Courteney Cox are set to guest star on the upcoming ninth season of Shameless, EW has confirmed.

Sagal, who won a Golden Globe for her run as Gemma Teller on the FX biker drama, will recur on the Showtime series as Ingrid, a crazed pysch patient who catches Frank’s (William H. Macy) eye (the man has a type!). Meanwhile, Cox, making her most noteworthy TV appearance since Cougar Town wrapped in 2015, will guest star as a famous actress who hires fellow recovering alcoholic Lip (Jeremy Allen White) to be her sober companion during her time in Chicago.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Shameless — Showtime’s highest-rated series — returns Sept. 9 for the first part of the super-sized ninth season, which will be split in half and include their landmark 100th episode.

Variety first reported the casting news.