Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt has posted an essay urging readers to sign a petition to impeach Donald Trump.

The Justified actor and stand-up wrote an article for McSweeney’s where he blasts the president and said it’s up to voters to rise up make their voices heard because “help isn’t coming.”

“Cooler heads do not prevail,” Oswalt wrote of what he dubbed “Trump’s Casino-Buffet Presidency” in the wake of rising impeachment chatter.

“There is no firm, guiding hand on the tiller of statecraft, the economy, diplomacy, or infrastructure,” he continued. “There is puerile, adolescent emotion and momentary libidinal pleasure. And the rest is up to us. We march in the streets, we petition our representatives, we raise money and signal-boost fundraisers for the weak, vulnerable, and unlucky. Because this is the epoch of the entitled bully, and everyone else — even those who support the bullies but just so happen to be weak — can f–k right off. If we see racism? We call it out and deal with it. They’re not going to step in. If we see blatant hypocrisy and greed? We do our best to curtail it, ’cause it’s what they’re aspiring to.”

And concluded: “America is off-course, brakeless, blindly rushing toward oblivion? We should steal our neighbor’s seatbelts and try to save ourselves, because not only is there no one at the wheel — we’re not even allowed near the driver’s seat.” and then: “It’s. All. On. Us.”

He then linked to a petition to impeach Trump that currently has 5.6 million signatures.

On Twitter, Oswalt — who has railed against Trump often in the past — seemed pessimistic that his essay would have much impact, but noted he “had to light a sparkler in the maelstrom.”

