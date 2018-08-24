Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce star joining NCIS: New Orleans as a special agent

To celebrate Fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue that’s out in September, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

A new NCIS agent is coming to the Big Easy.

EW has learned exclusively that Necar Zadegan has been added as a series regular to NCIS: New Orleans. The actress from Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce will play Special Agent Hannah Khoury, who takes a leadership spot on the team after last season’s assassination attempt on Pride (Scott Bakula).

Samantha Annis

“We were looking to bring someone new into the world of New Orleans so that we get to experience the city again through her eyes,” executive producer Christopher Silber tells EW. “She is someone with a much different skill set from the rest of our team. Hannah has an international flavor. She’s of Persian descent. And while she did grow up in the states, she’s traveled all over the world, working internationally for NCIS. She’s done more intelligence work.”

Zadegan’s debut episode will air Tuesday, Oct. 2.

Besides Girlfriends’ Guide, Zadegan has appeared on The Event and 24.

The fifth season debut of NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET.