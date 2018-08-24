Lisa Fleming, a formerly 704-lb. woman who was featured on TLC’s My 600-Lb. Life in February, has died at 50, her daughter confirmed.

Danielle Fleming shared the news on Facebook on Thursday, and said she was unable to see her mother before her death.

“I am truly at a loss for words right now,” she wrote. “God knows I wanted you to hold on until I got here but He knew what was best for me. I didn’t need to see you like that! This morning I sat and held your hand for four hours knowing nothing I could’ve done would bring you back to me.”

Danielle told TMZ on Friday that Lisa’s death was unrelated to her weight. She said that her mother had lost 200 pounds on the show after undergoing weight loss surgery, and was finally able to stand on her own for the first time in years.

But Danielle said Lisa was sick prior to appearing on the show, and her death was due to those illnesses.

“At the end she was sick and her body was tired and her body just gave out,” Danielle said.

Lisa had been bedridden for years, sleeping in the same bed where her mom died due to obesity. When she found maggots in the folds of her skin, she decided to get weight loss surgery on the show.

It took seven paramedics to lift Lisa out of her bed and into a waiting ambulance.

“The paramedics have to reinforce the ramp they’ll use to get me out of the house,” she said in the Feb. 22 episode. “I can’t believe it’s come to this. But at least I’m doing something about it before it gets to be too late.”

Danielle talked about how much she loved her mom in her Facebook post.

“Anybody who knows me knows I gave my mother my ALL! She was my world and I was her #NumberOneGirl,” she wrote. “Mommy, I love you from here to the stars and back! Those babies loved you even more. I’m happy you’re no longer in pain and stuck in that bed. Y’all pray for me, check on me, come see about me because I am not ok! I love my mama and I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worse enemy.”

In a statement, TLC gave their condolences.

“TLC is saddened to hear that Lisa Fleming, who appeared on My 600-lb Life, passed away on August 23, 2018,” they said. “TLC shares its deepest sympathies to Lisa’s family and friends.”

Lisa is the second star from the show to die this month. On Aug. 2, James “L.B.” Bonner, another former My 600-Lb. Life star, was found dead in a ditch with a gunshot wound. He was 30.

Before his death, Bonner wrote a since-deleted Facebook post thanking everyone for their support, and saying that he needed to “face his demons.”