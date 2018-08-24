Lethal Weapon: See Seann William Scott in Riggs replacement role

type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 1 run date 09/21/16 broadcaster Fox Genre Drama

They already have him jumping off buses.

Fox is beginning to role out the trailers for its new and improved Lethal Weapon starring Seann William Scott. The American Pie actor will play Wesley Cole, an ex-CIA agent who becomes the new partner of Roger Murtaugh (Damon Wayans). But he’s no less of a lethal weapon than Martin Riggs, previously played by the not-so-easy-to-work-with Clayne Crawford.

“He’s seen a lot overseas and, you know, we’re playing with this idea that chaos always follows this guy and he can’t really avoid it,” Scott told EW recently. “When we find him in Los Angeles, he’s decided to leave his past behind and really establish some roots to be closer to his daughter, who he’s never really been there for.”

Maggie Lawson is joining the drama in the third season as as Natalie Flynn, an emergency room surgeon and Cole’s ex-girlfriend.

Lethal Weapon returns Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET