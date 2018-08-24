An old foe is coming back to the Big Island.

Mark Dacascos will reprise the iconic role of Wo Fat in the premiere episode of Hawaii Five-0. To help celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary, the first episode is an exact retelling of “Cocoon,” the name of the 1968 pilot for the original run of Hawaii Five-0.

For those unfamiliar with show lore, Wo Fat, a former agent of the Chinese government, is an adversary of Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin). He’s also a historic character. Wo Fat was first played by High Dhiegh in the original run of Hawaii Five-O that starred Jack Lord and aired from from 1968 to 1980 on CBS.

Dacascos’ Wo Fat first debuted on the drama in the 2010 pilot. The last time he appeared on the drama was in 2014.