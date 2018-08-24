Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez to direct an episode of Charmed

Gina Rodriguez is already a star in front of the camera, and now, she’s working on her skills behind the camera.

EW has confirmed that the Jane the Virgin star will direct an episode of the upcoming Charmed reboot. Rodriguez, who has already directed one episode of Jane the Virgin and is also set to direct Jane‘s season 5 premiere, will helm the 11th episode of Charmed‘s first season.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT

“I’m very excited about that opportunity and obviously very excited that I get to do it with three Latinas,” Gina Rodriguez told Variety, which first reported the news. “It’s really f—ing awesome. It’s going to be really exciting to see what that journey is.”

Charmed stars Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffrey, and comes from Jane the Virgin showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman. It’s set to premiere Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.