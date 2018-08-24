Reunited Boy Meets World stars adorably recreate cast photo 25 years after show’s premiere

placeholder
Esme Douglas
August 24, 2018 at 10:27 PM EDT

Boy Meets World

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
performer
Ben Savage

25 years later, the stars of Boy Meets World “hate each other.”

Just kidding.

Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga in the classic ’90s sitcom, posted a cute photo of her with her former cast members, Ben Savage, Will Friedle and Rider Strong, who played Cory, his brother Eric, and his best friend Shawn, respectively. The had their mini reunion Friday — 25 years after the ABC sitcom’s debut — at Wizard World Chicago Comic Con.

The Instagram features a split screen image of the four in the ’90s, with an image below it of them hugging in the same position in present day.

“We hate each other,” Fishel jokingly captioned the photo as the four lovingly embrace.

The cast was previously reunited for the 2014 reboot/spin-off Girl Meets World, which ran for three seasons on Disney Channel and featured appearances from all four of the actors, reprising their original roles.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now