Scottie from Big Brother calls Faysal a 'total shade monster'

type TV Show performer Julie Chen broadcaster CBS seasons 20 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14 Genre Reality

What just happened?!?

That must’ve been what Scottie Salton was thinking all week after his ally Faysal got tricked into nominating him and then he was evicted by a unanimous vote on Thursday’s edition of Big Brother. It was a bizarre turn of events, but one that left Scottie on the outside looking in (unless he can win next week’s Battle Back competition, which he does not even know is taking place).

We had some questions for Scottie on his way to the jury house, and here’s what the 26-year-od shipping manager from Chicago had to say about Faysal’s nomination, his last minute decision to thrown Haleigh’s name out there, his infamous vote on Swaggy C, and who is playing the best and worst game so far.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Why do you think Faysal nominated you — one of his allies — for the eviction that ultimately knocked you out? Do you think he ultimately didn’t believe that you voted to keep Rock Star or was it something else?

SCOTTIE SALTON: It’s either, A, he is an idiot, or, B, he is in a secret alliance I don’t know about and they wanted me out because they thought I was a wild card.

At one point you threw Haleigh’s name out there to Faysal to be a replacement nominee after Sam brought it up. When and why did it hit you that it was not the move you wanted to make?

I never wanted Haleigh out. I knew Fess would never put her up. I was at the point where I didn’t want Haleigh to live with the baggage of Scottie.

What was harder: Getting nominated or the aftermath of what happened with Haleigh?

The hardest part was when I told Haleigh my plan to make us seem like enemies. In my head it was a good idea and I thought she would be thankful. But the second I saw it in her face, she was like “you freaking idiot” and I saw one tear come out of her eye — that was the hardest moment.

Do you think the Swaggy C vote made you untrustworthy in other people’s eyes and if you could go back and change it, would you?

Would I change it? No. I stand by what I did. Did it make me untrustworthy? Apparently. But, people even blame me for flipping the vote on Steve week 1, which is so stupid. So they had it out for me from the beginning. They weren’t expecting someone to be as up front as I was.

If you could go back and change one thing about your game besides what happened these past few days, what would it be?

Keep my mouth shut about Steve a little more. Those first weeks, Steve and I were connected at the hip and I would yell crap, and tell everyone I was voting to keep Steve. I told everyone I would take Steve off the block if I won veto — and none of that panned out. I couldn’t help myself from talking s— that first week.

While plenty can shift between now and the end of the game, who do you think is playing the best game so far?

Right now, JC. I’m the only one who brought his name up at nominations. He knows everything and is always on the right side of the vote. He gets away with things socially that are shocking. I think he is playing the best game.

And let’s take the flip side of that: Who that is still in the house is playing the worst game?

This may be a personal vendetta, but Fess. He is a total shade monster. The guy is unwilling to listen to reason. He is a hypocrite. He is JC’s shield. There are so many reasons for people to target him right now. If he can make it to final 4, he has a decent shot, but I’d be surprised if he isn’t targeted before then.

