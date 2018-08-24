Much like her costar Sarah Paulson, Taissa Farmiga (The Nun) will be playing more than one role on American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

EW has learned exclusively that Farmiga will reprise BOTH her characters from Murder House and Coven. The actress had only previously alluded to returning as her Coven witch Zoe in a social media post.

I think it’s about that time to dust off my witch hat… ✨💫✨ https://t.co/Qxa1B1avZM — Taissa Farmiga (@taissafarmiga) August 7, 2018

But since Apocalypse is a Murder House/Coven crossover, it’s appropriate that she would also play her Murder House role of Violet. Farmiga’s parents on that season, Dylan McDermott and Connie Britton, are also returning for Apocalypse to round out the entire Harmon family.

When we last saw Ben, Vivien, and Violet, the entire family had died but was living (more) happily in their haunted home.

Apocalypse‘s secret plot somehow involves Michael Langdon (Cody Fern), whom Vivien died giving birth to in the penultimate episode of Murder House. He is believed to be the Antichrist.

The eighth installment of AHS premieres Sept. 12 on FX.