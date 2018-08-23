The Transformers keep reinventing themselves for new generations, but the latest animated series is going back to basics.

The exclusive new trailer for Transformers: Cyberverse reveals the 1980s-inspired robot designs for the Cartoon Network show, which airs on Sept. 1.

The designs for Decepticons Megatron, Soundwave, Starscream, and heroic Autobots Bumblebee and Optimus Prime are direct homages to the after school cartoons that started airing in 1984.

“When we were designing the look and feel of Transformers: Cyberverse, we were inspired by the classic clean appearance of the original G1-style,” Tom Warner, Senior VP for the Transformers franchise at Hasbro, which is producing the series. “This was the design we initially fell in love with in the ‘80s and it felt like the perfect fit for this new origin story.”

This story focuses on the scrappy yellow Autobot who is also getting a 1980s makeover in this December’s big-screen action film Bumblebee, which is set in 1987 and also takes its inspiration from that first generation of shapeshifting playthings.

The plot of Transformers: Cyberverse sounds a little like a family-friendly Memento.

Bumblebee is on a critical mission, but his memory chips are damaged and he has to recover details of his past experiences on Cybertron.

Only by uncovering his actions on his mechanical homeworld can he figure out what his purpose is on Earth. Meanwhile, the Decepticons are also closing in on him.

The show features Jeremy Levy as the voice of Bumblebee, and Jake Tillman as Optimus Prime. Ryan Andes voices the dinobot Grimlock, while Sophia Isabella is Windblade, who is helping Bumblebee unlock his damaged memory bank.

On the side of the bad guys, Marc Thopson voices megalomaniacal Megatron, Billy Bob Thompson is the duplicitous jet Starscream, Andes pulls double-duty as cyclopian Shockwave, and Deanna McGovern is Shadowstriker.

Fans seeking an early preview can catch Episode 1 on the CN app starting Monday, with new episodes every Friday.

The series will also be available via VOD and broadcast on Sept. 1.