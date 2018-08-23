Nazis are taking over the multiverse in The Man in the High Castle season 3 trailer

type TV Show Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-MA seasons 1 performer Arnold Chun, Luke Kleintank, Bernhard Forcher broadcaster Amazon Genre Drama, Sci-fi, Thriller

The world that inhabits The Man in the High Castle isn’t enough for the Nazis. The Reich want to conquer parallel worlds.

After a changing of the guard with Eric Overmyer stepping in as showrunner with the exit of creator Frank Spotnitz, we now have a look at The Man in the High Castle season 3 with a brand-new trailer.

Juliana Crain (Alexa Davalos) has taken refuge in the Neutral Zone as she works with Trade Minister Tagomi (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa) to unravel the mysteries of the last remaining films. She’ll then reunite with Joe Blake (Luke Kleintank), who’s sent on a diplomatic mission to San Francisco after returning from Berlin.

Also, tensions are rising between the Reich and the Empire, the Statue of Liberty crumbles, the Liberty Bell is melted down, Helen (Chelah Horsdal) takes drastic action to protect her family after the death of Thomas, and North American Reischsmarschall Lincoln Rockwell and J. Edgar Hoover are plotting against Obergruppenfuhrer John Smith (Rufus Sewell).

Smith, as executive producer David Zucker told EW, will mark a headlining piece for season 3. “The final scenes of episode 10 are really to confront the reality of how drastically the world has changed for him personally and for the world itself,” Zucker said after the season 2 finale. “What it portends will obviously be the turn we take into season 3, but that is part of what we will be exploring… What a devastating irony for John and his wife that they’ve almost raised too perfect of a Nazi, that Thomas would not consider the effort that they’re making to save his own life.”

As Juliana learns in the trailer, everything is connected to a mysterious new machine the Nazis are building “to invade and conquer parallel worlds.”

All this plays to the tune of U2’s “Pride (In the Name of Love)” by way of Berlin-based singer Lxandra. It’s actually the first time the band has allowed the song to be covered and used in such a commercial capacity. Too bad there’s not a whole lot of love going on in the season 3 trailer.

The Man in the High Castle will debut season 3 on Amazon Oct. 5.