Rick Springfield to guest-star on The Goldbergs

For once, Beverly Goldberg’s sweaters aren’t going to be the coolest thing on The Goldbergs.

EW can exclusively reveal that rocker Rick Springfield — the singer behind hits such as “Jessie’s Girl” — will guest-star in the third episode of the ABC comedy’s upcoming sixth season.

Springfield, whose recent television credits include Supernatural and American Horror Story, will play Erica’s new boss, the owner of a karaoke bar called Gary-oke’s. “At last I get to play a guy from the 80s,” Springfield says. “I’m excited to guest star on The Goldbergs and return back to 1980-something!”

The Goldbergs returns for its sixth season on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.