Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik react to The Big Bang Theory ending: 'Drowning in tears'

type TV Show run date 09/24/07 performer Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar Producer Chuck Lorre broadcaster CBS seasons 12 Genre Sitcom

UPDATE: Kaley Cuoco also responded to the news that The Big Bang Theory will end next year in an emotional post on Instagram, writing, “No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two.”

“Drowning in tears,” Cuoco added, “we promise to bring you the best season yet.”

EARLIER: At least one member of The Big Bang Theory cast has gone public with their feelings about the sitcom ending in 2019.

Mayim Bialik revealed on her personal website Grok Nation that she is not pleased about Wednesday’s announcement and is “very sad.”

“Am I happy? Of course not,” Bialik wrote. “This has been my job since Melissa Rauch and I joined the cast as regulars in season 4. I love my job. I love my castmates, and I feel such appreciation for our incredible crew, our brave writers, our entire staff, and our amazing fans. So many people are a part of our Big Bang family.”

“My paying job — the one you know me for — is ending and yes: It’s very sad,” she continued. “I fear it’s going to be very hard to not cry every day for the next 23 episodes! But, as a cast, we love bringing joy to our viewers and we will continue to do that to the best of our collective ability.”

EW reported exclusively on Wednesday that CBS and Warner Bros. TV decided to bring the show to an end because star Jim Parsons was ready to walk away from the comedy that made him a household name. With a reported salary near $1 million per episode, Parsons — along with his four original costars Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helberg — stood to make more than $50 million including profits if he agreed to stay on TBBT for two more years, which is what CBS was trying to negotiate.

But Parsons — who has won four Emmys for playing Dr. Sheldon Cooper and lends his voice to the spinoff Young Sheldon — was ready to hang up his nerdy T-shirts for good. Since there is no show without Sheldon, next spring’s 12th season finale of The Big Bang Theory will mark the end of the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history.

The 12th and final season of The Big Bang Theory will debut Monday, Sept. 24 on CBS before moving to its regular time period on Thursday, Sept. 27. Kathy Bates and Teller Return will return Amy’s Parents, and Neil deGrasse Tyson will guest star as himself.