That '70s Show cast celebrates the show's 20th anniversary with throwback photos

That '70s Show (TV Show)

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 08/23/98 broadcaster Fox Genre Comedy

Hello, Wisconsin! Twenty years ago today That ’70s Show premiered!

The stars of the period-comedy, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama, are all celebrating the big occasion on social media.

Grace, who played ’70s teen Eric Forman in the classic show and recently portrayed David Duke in BlacKkKlansman, posted a throwback photo of the cast on Twitter.

Ultimate #tbt – Hard to believe That 70s Show premiered 20 years ago today. Few people can say they owe everything to one small group, but in my case it’s true. To quote the ‘78 Point Place High yearbook “What a long strange trip it’s been… in Forman’s basement” #hellowisconsin pic.twitter.com/vZ7qFtkZtV — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) August 23, 2018

“Hard to believe That 70s Show premiered 20 years ago today,” Topher wrote on Twitter. “Few people can say they owe everything to one small group, but in my case it’s true. To quote the ‘78 Point Place High yearbook ‘What a long strange trip it’s been… in Forman’s basement’ #hellowisconsin”

Orange Is the New Black star Laura Prepon, who played Donna, Eric’s longtime girlfriend on the sitcom, also posted a throwback photo on Twitter.

#ThrowbackThursday to the first press tour for #That70sShow – we were all blown away when we saw this bus! Can’t believe the show came out 20 years ago today…such a special group of people. So lucky to have been a part of it. ❤️❤️❤️ I think Hyde is taking the pic! #tbt pic.twitter.com/2C7oeBn53a — Laura Prepon (@LauraPrepon) August 23, 2018

Prepon’s photo, which shows she and the cast on a That ’70s Show tour bus, was captioned, “#ThrowbackThursday to the first press tour for #That70sShow – we were all blown away when we saw this bus! Can’t believe the show came out 20 years ago today…such a special group of people. So lucky to have been a part of it.”

Wilmer Valderrama, who played foreign exchange student Fez, posted a series of throwback photos from the show on Instagram, where he also wrote a sweet tribute to the show’s cast and crew.

“August 23, 1998.. this was the first picture we ever took together, we had just met and had no idea what was ahead of us, or if it would even last.. but we knew it was gonna be fun. We spent 8 years and 200 episodes together, we traveled the world… we grew up together,” Valderrama wrote. “We were a family, and will always be.”

GALLERY: 14 people you totally forgot were on That ’70s Show

Beyond the goofy punch lines from Forman’s smoke-filled basement, the show launched the careers of some of today’s biggest stars.

Power couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher first met playing tumultuous couple Jackie and Kelso on the series, and the pair are now married with two children. Kutcher posted a picture of his son wearing a That ’70s Show onesie (with the tag #kelsoandjackieforever) late last year.