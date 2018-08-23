Sesame Street's Bert and Ernie revamp Will Smith's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song

Watch out, Will Smith. Bert and Ernie are coming to steal your throne.

Earlier this week, Muppet BFFs Bert and Ernie starred in an adorable revamp of the classic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song.

The duo paid homage to the original, wearing neon baseball caps, sitting in rotating thrones, and even spray-painting their own graffiti. And just as Smith left West Philadelphia for Bel-Air in the 90s sitcom, Ernie left his childhood home to explore the wilds of Sesame Street, prepped with advice from his mom, “Keep your head up, be kind, and you’ll find your way.”

When Bert first saw Ernie, he broke the ice with, “Wanna be friends who laugh, learn, and share?” Ernie replied, “Sit right there.” And thus, the iconic friendship was born.

“One half of a whole, one part of a pair,” Bert raps, which could also be some pretty solid wedding vows.

Check out the video above.