Murphy Brown mocks Donald Trump in latest promo

If there was any question whether the revival of Murphy Brown would take on Donald Trump, the answer should be obvious by now.

In a video promo that went up on social media Thursday, Candice Bergen’s Murphy and Joe Regalbuto’s Frank exchange texts about the music played at the president’s recent West Virginia rally.

“They played Tina Turner’s ‘Simply the Best’ before he went on,” Regalbuto is seen texting.

Bergen, channeling Murphy (we think), rolls her eyes and replies via text, “In light of Stormy, ‘Private Dancer’ would have been better.”

Bergen and co-star Grant Shaud’s Miles also poked fun at Rudy Giuliana’s “truth isn’t truth” line Wednesday on Instagram.

At the Television Critics Tour earlier this month, executive producer/creator Diane English told EW that Trump’s presidency will play a role in the revival that will reunite the comedy’s original cast from 1988 to 1998.

“Our show’s always been like that,” explains English. “Before [in the original version], Clinton was president, Bush was president. We treat our characters as though they live in the real world.”

So like the real world, the conversation will veer to Trump policies like illegal immigration because “we want to put a face on what a lot of people just see as statistics.” She also penned an episode about White House press briefings and the #MeToo movement.

English made a point of saying she does “not want to demonize” a certain segment of the population who voted for Trump. “There are people, good people, who voted for Donald Trump but who also voted for Barack Obama in the previous elections,” she says. “These are people who have been passed over. Those are the people I’m interested in. A lot of them are in my family. They’re not crazy zealots at the rallies. They had real legitimate reasons for voting for him.”

Murphy Brown debuts Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.