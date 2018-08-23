Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi epic Foundation to become Apple TV series

James Hibberd
August 23, 2018 at 12:29 PM EDT

Apple has greenlit a drama series based on Isaac Asimov’s epic classic sci-fi trilogy Foundation

Moreover, the show will have two heavy-hitter writers as showrunners: David S. Goyer (The Dark Night) and Josh Friedman (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) will run the series.

The series “chronicles the thousand year saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.”  

Robyn Asimov will be among those serving as executive producers. 

Apple has a bunch of an intriguing number of TV shows in development, several of which are in the sci-fi and fantasy space, such as an untitled space drama from Battlestar Galactica showrunner Ron Moore, an M. Night Shyamalan thriller, and a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s anthology series Amazing Stories.

