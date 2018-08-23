Game of Thrones releases a dark, sexy beer honoring Jon Snow

type TV Show run date 04/17/11 performer Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey director David Benioff, D.B. Weiss broadcaster HBO seasons 7 Genre Drama, Fantasy

Ready for the King in the North of beers? HBO is unveiling a new Game of Thrones beer honoring Jon Snow. It’s deeply sensual and extremely dark.

Brewery Ommegang (the officially licensed brewery for GoT-themed suds) is introducing King in the North, a barrel-aged imperial stout that’s “brewed to sustain a leader through a long, dark night.”

The beer is described as “jet black with a thick tan head” with “aromas of roasted malt, coffee, and chocolate blend with those of oak, bourbon, and vanilla.” Moreover, the flavor is “rich and full with notes of roasted malt up front followed by smooth bourbon and a hint of oak” and “the finish is thick and chewy with oatmeal creaminess, and pleasant lingering roast.” Okay, who else wants to have sex with this beer now?

“We’ve now arrived at our fourth and final Royal Reserve beer which celebrates Jon Snow with a big, bold, barrel-aged stout,” said Jeff Peters, vice president of licensing & retail at HBO. “We expect this one to bring our fans to their feet to toast the King in the North!”

Here’s a look:

Brewery Ommegang

The beer will be available at the brewery and at retail as of Black Friday, Nov. 23 (and costs almost as much per bottle as a month of subscription to HBO).