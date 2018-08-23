Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott returning for American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Nothing like the end of the world to bring a family together.

American Horror Story: Murder House stars Dylan McDermott and Connie Britton are coming back home for this season’s Apocalypse, a highly anticipated crossover between House and Coven.

Prashant Gupta/FX

McDermott and Britton played Ben and Vivien Harmon, a couple who moved into the titular haunted house and wound up as ghosts themselves in the end. Before she died, Vivien gave birth to a child, Michael, who was then adopted by her nutball neighbor Constance (Jessica Lange).

Michael, believed to be the Antichrist since he was the child of Vivien and evil ghost Tate (Evan Peters), will be played as an adult in Apocalypse by Cody Fern (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story).

Footage of McDermott on set leaked this week and Britton is expected to return soon.

The Wrap first reported Britton’s return.