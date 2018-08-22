type TV Show Genre Superhero run date 10/15/14 performer Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton broadcaster The CW seasons 5

To celebrate Fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue that’s out in September, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

Meet the elusive Dr. Thomas Snow!

EW can exclusively reveal that Kyle Secor (Veronica Mars, The Purge: Election Year) will recur on season 5 of The Flash as Caitlin Snow’s hitherto absent father.

Dr. Snow is an extremely intelligent geneticist who has been MIA for decades. Upon returning to Central City, he will try his best to make up for lost time with Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker). But what Caitlin doesn’t know is that Thomas is hiding a big secret — because he wouldn’t be a new Arroweverse character without one.

Jack Rowand/The CW; Inset: The CW

Needless to say, viewers can expect Thomas to play in role in Caitlin’s quest to get her Killer Frost powers/persona back. Toward the end of last season, Caitlin’s icy other half disappeared after a confrontation with the Thinker, and in “Think Fast,” a flashback featuring her father revealed that Caitlin had powers when she was younger, which was news to both Caitlin and the audience. In season 5, Caitlin will first turn to her mother, Dr. Carla Tannhauser (Susan Walters, who guest-starred in season 3), for some insight into her current predicament.

“[Carla] is the one she goes to first for answers,” executive producer Todd Helbing tells EW. “You’re going to learn about what role her mother played in all of this, and there is that mysterious premonition that Cecile had at the end of last year about Thomas. So you’re going to learn about exactly who he is and how he plays into the season and Caitlin and Killer Frost, and really just that whole mystery about where she comes from and how she was created is explained.”

Secor’s other previous credits include Notorious, Resurrection, and Homicide: Life on the Street.

The Flash returns Oct. 9 on the CW.