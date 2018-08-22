Turns out Batman and Black Panther won’t be battling for views on Netflix. The nighttime crusader is leaving the streaming platform just as the feline superhero makes his debut, with Batman Begins and The Dark Knight representing just two of the must-see movies vanishing in September.

Ahead of a highly anticipated remake this fall, Barbra Streisand’s A Star is Born will take its final bow (that was quick), accompanied by fellow musical Joyful Noise. And while Jennifer Garner is returning to her action-hero roots with Peppermint hitting theaters Sept. 7, her iconic turn in the rom-com 13 Going on 30 will parts ways with Netflix a few days earlier.

Here’s the full list of what’s leaving the streaming service in September.

Sept. 1

13 Going on 30

A Royal Night Out

Batman Begins

Casino

Dead Poets Society

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Exporting Raymond

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Hotel for Dogs

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

It Might Get Loud

Joyful Noise

Just Friends

Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1

Man on Wire

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Assets

The Bucket List

The Dark Knight

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Sept. 2

Outsourced

Waffle Street

Sept. 11

Rules of Engagement, seasons 1-7

Sept. 14

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon

Sept. 15

A Star Is Born

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

Bordertown

Sept. 16

Are You Here

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Moonrise Kingdom

Sept. 24

Iris

Sept. 28

The Imitation Game