Turns out Batman and Black Panther won’t be battling for views on Netflix. The nighttime crusader is leaving the streaming platform just as the feline superhero makes his debut, with Batman Begins and The Dark Knight representing just two of the must-see movies vanishing in September.
Ahead of a highly anticipated remake this fall, Barbra Streisand’s A Star is Born will take its final bow (that was quick), accompanied by fellow musical Joyful Noise. And while Jennifer Garner is returning to her action-hero roots with Peppermint hitting theaters Sept. 7, her iconic turn in the rom-com 13 Going on 30 will parts ways with Netflix a few days earlier.
Here’s the full list of what’s leaving the streaming service in September.
Sept. 1
13 Going on 30
A Royal Night Out
Batman Begins
Casino
Dead Poets Society
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Exporting Raymond
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Hotel for Dogs
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
It Might Get Loud
Joyful Noise
Just Friends
Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
Man on Wire
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Assets
The Bucket List
The Dark Knight
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
Sept. 2
Outsourced
Waffle Street
Sept. 11
Rules of Engagement, seasons 1-7
Sept. 14
Disney’s Pete’s Dragon
Sept. 15
A Star Is Born
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
Bordertown
Sept. 16
Are You Here
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Moonrise Kingdom
Sept. 24
Iris
Sept. 28
The Imitation Game
