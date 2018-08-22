Watch John Cena, Pamela Anderson, more celebs surprise their biggest fans — with a strange twist

John Cena is turning Punk’d on its head.

The WWE superstar turned comedic actor is stepping out of the ring and teaming up with celebrity hypnotist Chris Jones — best known for appearing on America’s Got Talent — for Double Take, a new prank series in which celebrities prank their biggest fans…with a twist. And EW has an exclusive first look at the series!

Premiering Sept. 5 on Facebook Watch, the show will follow Jones as he brings along a different celebrity each episode to meet one of their super fans. While this may seem like the opportunity of a lifetime, there is one, rather large, catch: Jones will leave the fans hypnotized and unable to recognize their famous idol during the meeting.

At the beginning of each episode, Jones will hypnotize an unsuspecting fan before they meet their favorite celebrity. For all the skeptics out there, this is something you have to see to believe. Each episode of the Cena-produced series will run 12 to 15 minutes long, during which time the fan and celebrity (without sporting a single disguise) will interact in a range of everyday circumstances, from cake decorating to restaurant chats, without ever realizing who they are spending the day with.

In addition to Cena, the six-episode series will also feature U.S. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, Jackass star Steve-O, Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s NeNe Leakes, comedian Gabriel Iglesias, and actress Pamela Anderson.

While on America’s Got Talent, Jones famously hypnotized judge Howie Mandel, getting the known germaphobe to shake hands with his fellow judges, something the comedian had not done in years.

Since launching in August 2017, Facebook Watch has premiered several shows including the Kerry Washington-produced teen drama Five Points, SKAM Austin — a spin-off of the popular Norwegian drama SKAM —and Jada Pinkett Smith’s candid talk show Red Table Talk, among others.

Double Take premieres Sept. 5 on Facebook Watch.