Days of Our Lives: Watch the sixth wedding of Marlena and John

Sixth time’s a charm?

Let’s hope that’s the case for daytime supercouple Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and John Black (Drake Hogestyn) of Days of Our Lives. To help celebrate their sixth attempt at holy matrimony, EW has obtained an exclusive first look at the couple’s wedding.

Happy day? Think again: a surprise guest is expected to crash the wedding. Why can’t those people of Salem just leave the happy couple alone?

For those who lost track of time, John and Marlena became a supercouple in 1986. They’ve been married five times, though their first four were apparently null and void because Marlena was hitched to Alex North while John was legally united to Hope Brady. #OnlyinSoaps.

The wedding bells will ring this Thursday and Friday on Days of Our Lives.