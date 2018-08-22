Black Panther, Maniac, and BoJack Horseman coming to Netflix in September

Dominated by a cadre of highly anticipated originals, Netlifx released their list of film and TV titles ready to stream in September. Emma Stone returns for her first regular TV role in 11 years with the highly-anticipated limited series Maniac with fellow Oscar nominee Jonah Hill and two-time winner Sally Field.
BoJack Horseman and Marvel’s Iron Fist are back with new seasons, where they’ll sit next to beloved films King Kong, Groundhog Day and Disney’s Lilo & Stitch. The latest season of The Walking Dead, American Vandal, and Once Upon a Time will also stream.
For To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before fans, continue swooning over Noah Centineo in the Netflix Original movie Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, starring alongside Shannon Purser a.k.a Barb from Stranger Things. Add in The Breakfast Club and Nappily Ever After for a rom-com trifecta.
See the list below for all the titles coming to Netflix in September
Sept. 1
10,000 B.C.
Another Cinderella Story
Assassins
August Rush
Bruce Almighty
Delirium
Fair Game
Groundhog Day
King Kong
La Catedral del Mar
Martian Child
Monkey Twins
Mr. Sunshine
Nacho Libre
Pearl Harbor
Scarface
Sisters
Spider-Man 3
Stephanie
Summer Catch
Sydney White
The Ant Bully
The Breakfast Club
The Cider House Rules
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Keeping Hours
The River Wild
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Two Weeks Notice
Unforgiven
Sept. 2
Disney’s Lilo & Stitch
Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove
Maynard
Quantico: Season 3
Sept. 3
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities
Sept. 4
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
Sept. 5
Van Helsing, Season 2
Wentworth, Season 6
Sept. 6
Once Upon a Time, Season 7
Sept. 7
Atypical, Season 2
Cable Girls, Season 3
City of Joy
First and Last
Marvel’s Iron Fist, Season 2
Next Gen
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters, Season 2
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World
Sept. 10
Call the Midwife, Series 7
Sept. 11
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows
The Resistance Banker
Sept. 12
Blacklist, Season 5
Life
On My Skin
Sept. 14
American Vandal, Season 2
Bleach
Boca Juniors Confidential
BoJack Horseman, Season 5
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
Ingobernable, Season 2
Last Hope
Norm Macdonald has a Show
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs
The Angel
The Dragon Prince
The Land of Steady Habits
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes, Season 2 Part A
Sept. 15
Inside The Freemasons, Season 1
Sept. 16
Role Models
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sept. 17
The Witch
Sept. 18
American Horror Story: Cult
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian
Sept. 21
Battlefish
Drag Pilot: Hisone & Masotan
Hilda
Manic: Limited Series
Nappily Ever After
Quincy
The Good Cop
Sept. 23
The Walking Dead, Season 8
Sept. 25
Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Sept. 26
Norseman, Season 2
The Hurricane Heist
Sept. 28
Chef’s Table, Volume 5
El Marginal, Season 2
Forest of Piano
Hold the Dark
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father, Season 2
Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane
Lost Song
Made in Mexico
Reboot: The Guardian Code, Season 2
Skylanders Academy, Season 3
The 3rd Eye
Two Catalonia
Sept. 30
Big Miracle
