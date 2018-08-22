Black Panther, Maniac, and BoJack Horseman coming to Netflix in September

Dominated by a cadre of highly anticipated originals, Netlifx released their list of film and TV titles ready to stream in September. Emma Stone returns for her first regular TV role in 11 years with the highly-anticipated limited series Maniac with fellow Oscar nominee Jonah Hill and two-time winner Sally Field.

BoJack Horseman and Marvel’s Iron Fist are back with new seasons, where they’ll sit next to beloved films King Kong, Groundhog Day and Disney’s Lilo & Stitch. The latest season of The Walking Dead, American Vandal, and Once Upon a Time will also stream.

For To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before fans, continue swooning over Noah Centineo in the Netflix Original movie Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, starring alongside Shannon Purser a.k.a Barb from Stranger Things. Add in The Breakfast Club and Nappily Ever After for a rom-com trifecta.

See the list below for all the titles coming to Netflix in September

Sept. 1

10,000 B.C.

Another Cinderella Story

Assassins

August Rush

Bruce Almighty

Delirium

Fair Game

Groundhog Day

King Kong

La Catedral del Mar

Martian Child

Monkey Twins

Mr. Sunshine

Nacho Libre

Pearl Harbor

Scarface

Sisters

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Ant Bully

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Keeping Hours

The River Wild

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Two Weeks Notice

Unforgiven

Sept. 2

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch

Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove

Maynard

Quantico: Season 3

Sept. 3

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities

Sept. 4

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

Sept. 5

Van Helsing, Season 2

Wentworth, Season 6

Sept. 6

Once Upon a Time, Season 7

Sept. 7

Atypical, Season 2

Cable Girls, Season 3

City of Joy

First and Last

Marvel’s Iron Fist, Season 2

Next Gen

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters, Season 2

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World

Sept. 10

Call the Midwife, Series 7

Sept. 11

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows

The Resistance Banker

Sept. 12

Blacklist, Season 5

Life

On My Skin

Sept. 14

American Vandal, Season 2

Bleach

Boca Juniors Confidential

BoJack Horseman, Season 5

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Ingobernable, Season 2

Last Hope

Norm Macdonald has a Show

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs

The Angel

The Dragon Prince

The Land of Steady Habits

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes, Season 2 Part A

Sept. 15

Inside The Freemasons, Season 1

Sept. 16

Role Models

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sept. 17

The Witch

Sept. 18

American Horror Story: Cult

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian

Sept. 21

Battlefish

Drag Pilot: Hisone & Masotan

Hilda

Manic: Limited Series

Nappily Ever After

Quincy

The Good Cop

Sept. 23

The Walking Dead, Season 8

Sept. 25

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Sept. 26

Norseman, Season 2

The Hurricane Heist

Sept. 28

Chef’s Table, Volume 5

El Marginal, Season 2

Forest of Piano

Hold the Dark

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father, Season 2

Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane

Lost Song

Made in Mexico

Reboot: The Guardian Code, Season 2

Skylanders Academy, Season 3

The 3rd Eye

Two Catalonia

Sept. 30

Big Miracle