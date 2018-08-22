Brendan Fraser joins DC's Doom Patrol as Robotman

After a healthy movie career of fighting mummies and journeying to the center of the earth, Brendan Fraser has made a resurgence on television across Showtime’s The Affair, FX’s Trust, and Audience Network’s Condor. His next gig will now be on Doom Patrol, one of the new superhero series coming to the DC Universe subscription platform.

Fraser will voice Robotman, as well as portray the character’s pre-Robotman form Cliff Steele in flashback scenes, EW has learned. Riley Shanahan will then provide Robotman’s physical performance.

Cliff used to be a race car driver and all-around daredevil until his body was destroyed in a tragic accident. The mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder then transplanted his brain into a robotic body, and now Cliff lives again as Robotman.

The upcoming series will also feature The Big Bang Theory‘s April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Orange Is the New Black‘s Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, and The First Purge‘s Joivan Wade as Cyborg. Cyborg recruits this assemblage of “DC’s strangest group of outcasts” for a mission that “will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.”

Doom Patrol is headed by showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter.

